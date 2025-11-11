Sri Lanka Prepares for Challenging ODI Series Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka's cricket team, captained by Charith Asalanka, is preparing for a challenging three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The series, set to take place from November 11 to 15, promises to test Sri Lanka as they face a formidable opponent on foreign ground. The competition will be followed by a tri-series starting November 17.

Both teams enter the series with momentum; Sri Lanka recently swept Zimbabwe 2-0 in their August ODI series, thanks to a stellar performance by Pathum Nissanka. Pakistan is also on a high, coming off a 2-1 series victory against South Africa. Reflecting on past encounters, Asalanka acknowledged the difficulties of playing in Pakistan.

Matheesha Pathirana will miss the tour due to an upper respiratory infection, with Asitha Fernando taking his place. The teams' line-ups include noted players such as Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam for Pakistan, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana for Sri Lanka, making for a highly anticipated series.

