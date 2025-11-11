Left Menu

Sri Lanka Prepares for Challenging ODI Series Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka's cricket team, led by Charith Asalanka, is gearing up for a tough ODI series against Pakistan starting November 11. Both teams enter the series in good form, having recently secured their respective victories. Matheesha Pathirana is replaced by Asitha Fernando due to health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:12 IST
Charith Asalanka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sri Lanka's cricket team, captained by Charith Asalanka, is preparing for a challenging three-match ODI series against Pakistan. The series, set to take place from November 11 to 15, promises to test Sri Lanka as they face a formidable opponent on foreign ground. The competition will be followed by a tri-series starting November 17.

Both teams enter the series with momentum; Sri Lanka recently swept Zimbabwe 2-0 in their August ODI series, thanks to a stellar performance by Pathum Nissanka. Pakistan is also on a high, coming off a 2-1 series victory against South Africa. Reflecting on past encounters, Asalanka acknowledged the difficulties of playing in Pakistan.

Matheesha Pathirana will miss the tour due to an upper respiratory infection, with Asitha Fernando taking his place. The teams' line-ups include noted players such as Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam for Pakistan, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana for Sri Lanka, making for a highly anticipated series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

