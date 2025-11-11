Tragic Loss at Turin's ATP Finals: Two Spectators Die from Cardiac Arrests
Two spectators suffered fatal cardiac arrests during the ATP Finals in Turin. A 70-year-old and a 78-year-old passed away despite immediate medical intervention. Held at Inalpi Arena, the tournament will continue in Turin till 2030. Matches were temporarily delayed to address the medical emergencies.
During the ATP Finals in Turin, two spectators tragically lost their lives to cardiac arrests, as confirmed by the ATP and the Italian Tennis Federation (FITP) on Tuesday.
The incidents involved two elderly individuals aged 70 and 78, occurring at separate times on Monday. The medical emergencies led to a temporary delay of the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz, with announcements made to inform attendees of the situation.
Despite the swift intervention of on-site medical teams and subsequent transport to a hospital, both spectators could not be saved. The Turin arena, hosting these finals since 2021, will continue to be the event's venue until 2030.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Alcaraz off to winning start at ATP Finals with win over De Minaur
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Alcaraz and Zverev off to winning starts at ATP Finals
Tennis-Alcaraz off to winning start at ATP Finals with win over De Minaur
Tennis-Alcaraz admits he is happy to face Musetti rather than Djokovic
Tennis-Ageless Djokovic wins 101st title after marathon final with Musetti in Athens