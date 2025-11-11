Left Menu

Lamine Yamal Withdrawn from Spain Squad Amid Controversy

Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's World Cup qualifier squad following a groin injury treatment that was not communicated to the national team's medical staff. Spain's manager expressed surprise at the unnotified procedure. Yamal has been a key player for Barcelona this season.

Lamine Yamal was released from Spain's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey after he received treatment for a groin injury without notifying the national team's medical staff, prompting criticism from the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has already missed five matches due to the injury, underwent a radiofrequency operation as Spain's training camp commenced. The RFEF stated that the medical team was informed of the procedure after it was completed, and a recommendation for Yamal to rest for 7-10 days was made, leading to Yamal's withdrawal from the squad.

Spain's manager, Luis de la Fuente, expressed astonishment at the situation, describing it as unusual during an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE). Despite Yamal's absence, Spain, currently leading Group E with 12 points, aims for victory against Georgia and Turkey to secure their place in the finals.

