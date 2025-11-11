Indian Archers Dominate Asian Championship with Stellar Performances
Star archers Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara led India's triumph at the Asian Archery Championships, earning individual medals in recurve events. Despite setbacks in team berths, their resurgence saw them through to semifinals, joined by Ankita, Sangeeta, and Rahul, bolstering India's medal hopes.
India's archers made a formidable comeback at the Asian Archery Championships, with Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara leading the charge. Overcoming initial disappointments in team selection, the duo secured spots in the recurve semifinals, reaffirming their prowess on the international stage.
In a stunning turn of events, Deepika shocked Korea's Lee Gahyun with a 7-3 victory to advance, where she will square off against fellow Indian Ankita Bhakat. Ankita made headlines by upsetting top-seeded Jang Minhee of Korea, while Sangeeta followed suit with a dominant win over Iran's Zare Reyhane.
Meanwhile, in the men's recurve, Dhiraj redeemed himself by outshooting Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov. Fellow competitor Rahul also showcased his skills, setting up a semifinal clash against Korea's Seo Mingi after a strategic victory against Lin Zih-Siang. The compound events saw Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep keeping India's medal hopes alive despite some setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)