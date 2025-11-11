Left Menu

ICC's Game Plan: All-Member World Test Championship and ODI Revival

The ICC's proposed two-tier World Test Championship was rejected; instead, all 12 full members could compete from 2027. The alternative was not popular, notably with lower-tier nations. Separately, there's momentum to revive ODI's Super League for better competitive context post the 2023 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) idea for a two-tier World Test Championship has faced significant opposition and is unlikely to proceed, with ICC officials now considering a format inclusive of all 12 full members by mid-2027. This expands the current format from nine to twelve teams, incorporating Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland into the competition.

A major point of contention, as discussed at the ICC's quarterly meeting in Dubai, was the resistance from nations that could have landed in the lower tier under the two-tier proposal, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the West Indies, and Bangladesh. Concerns were raised about potential impacts on revenue and competition fairness.

In addition to the Test Championship deliberations, the ICC is contemplating the revival of the ODI Super League, a concept initiated in 2020 but scrapped after the 2023 World Cup. Supporters believe such a system could bolster the relevance and structure of 50-over matches amid changing sports consumption habits.

