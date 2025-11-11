Left Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo Eyes Final World Cup at 41

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to make his last World Cup appearance in 2024 at the age of 41. With two more qualifying games, Portugal is on track for next year's tournament co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ronaldo remains passionate, having scored five goals in four qualifiers.

On Tuesday, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced he anticipates the 2024 World Cup to be his last, set to compete at 41 years old. Speaking via live video link from Portugal, Ronaldo shared his retirement plans during an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson at a tourism conference in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo clarified that while he intends to retire 'soon,' this likely means within the next two years. Currently, Portugal is close to securing a spot in the World Cup, needing only two more points from its upcoming qualifying matches against Ireland and Armenia.

With five goals in four qualifiers so far, Ronaldo continues to impress with his skill and speed. As he goes for a record sixth World Cup along with rival Lionel Messi, both players could potentially conclude their international careers at the 2030 World Cup hosted by Portugal and Argentina.

