FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

Burnley's midfielder Hannibal Mejbri faces misconduct charges from the Football Association (FA) after an alleged spitting incident directed at Leeds United fans. This event reportedly occurred during a Premier League match in October, around the 67th minute.

The FA has accused Mejbri of violating the Laws of the Game by acting in an improper and indecent manner. The 22-year-old Tunisian, who transferred from Manchester United last year, now has until November 28 to issue a formal response to the allegations.

As Burnley hovers just above the relegation zone, standing 17th with 10 points from 11 games, they prepare to host third-placed Chelsea on November 22, post-international break. This charge adds a layer of pressure on the newly-promoted team.

