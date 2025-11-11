Left Menu

Indian Grandmasters Keep Finals Dream Alive at World Chess Cup Round 4

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, along with other Indian players, maintained their positions at the World Chess Cup as all drew their first games in round four. Despite facing minimal challenges, Erigaisi strategically played for a draw with Peter Leko and prepares to intensify his efforts in the return game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:06 IST
Indian Grandmasters Keep Finals Dream Alive at World Chess Cup Round 4

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi and his fellow Indian counterparts remain in contention for the finals after drawing their first games in the fourth round of the World Chess Cup. These opening draws kept the spirit alive among the players who are vying for the prestigious title.

In his match against Peter Leko, Erigaisi encountered few difficulties and opted for a tactical draw as both players played with caution. The Indian grandmaster, known for his strategic prowess, is expected to heighten his competitive drive in the upcoming rematch.

Other Indian players, including P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa, followed suit by securing draws in their matches. The path to the finals remains wide open as Grandmasters prepare for the return games, ready to seize their opportunities at the World Chess Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

India Advocates for Equitable Climate Action at COP30

 India
2
Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

Surging Settler Attacks Escalate Tensions in West Bank

 Global
3
MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

MNM Aims for Common Symbol in 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

 India
4
France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

France Aids Palestinian Constitution Drafting Amidst International Tensions

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025