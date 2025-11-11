Indian Grandmasters Keep Finals Dream Alive at World Chess Cup Round 4

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi and his fellow Indian counterparts remain in contention for the finals after drawing their first games in the fourth round of the World Chess Cup. These opening draws kept the spirit alive among the players who are vying for the prestigious title.

In his match against Peter Leko, Erigaisi encountered few difficulties and opted for a tactical draw as both players played with caution. The Indian grandmaster, known for his strategic prowess, is expected to heighten his competitive drive in the upcoming rematch.

Other Indian players, including P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa, followed suit by securing draws in their matches. The path to the finals remains wide open as Grandmasters prepare for the return games, ready to seize their opportunities at the World Chess Cup.

