India Gears Up for South Africa Test Series with Spiritual Boost at Kalighat Mandir

India's cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, prepares for their Test series against South Africa, starting at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Head Coach Gautam Gambhir led the team in prayers at Kalighat Mandir for good fortune. The series follows India's recent strong performances against England and the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:15 IST
Gautam Gambhir (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, sought spiritual support by paying a visit to the historic Kalighat Mandir in Kolkata before the team's Test match against South Africa, set to commence on Friday. Ahead of the two-match Test series, the Indian squad initiated their practice regimen at the Eden Gardens venue on Tuesday.

Renowned players, including Indian captain Shubman Gill, alongside team members such as Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, participated in the session. During practice, Gill engaged in a strategic dialogue with coach Gambhir, as both Jaiswal and Gill honed their skills with rigorous net sessions, while others concentrated on fielding drills.

India, under Gill's leadership, embarks on this home series after impressive outings, featuring a 2-2 draw against England and a commanding 2-0 victory over the West Indies. Meanwhile, South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, arrives following a competitive 1-1 series outcome in Pakistan. Post the Kolkata Test, action shifts to Guwahati for the second Test from November 22 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

