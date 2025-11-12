Virtual Victory: From Simulators to Reality

Gavin Macpherson, a Sydney-based golfer, will compete in the New South Wales Open this week after qualifying through an innovative virtual route. The professional, originally from Glasgow, earned a A$10,000 reward following his victory in the NSW Virtual Open, carried out entirely via golf simulators.

"I play a lot of indoor golf," Macpherson shared with the Sydney Morning Herald. "Being a gear enthusiast, I delve into data and numbers. Golf NSW introduced this new pathway, and I decided to enter. My efforts paid off as I made it to the finals and succeeded."

Before relocating to Australia, Macpherson played semi-professional football for Stirling Albion in Scotland. His acquaintance with golf courses like Bonnie Doon was instrumental to his triumph as he prepared for this week's A$800,000 tournament. His repeated practice on simulators gave him a tactical edge and familiarity with the course's challenges.

