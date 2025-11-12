Tensions and Triumphs: Ensuring Cricket's Safe Return to Pakistan

Heightened security measures have been implemented for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team in Pakistan, following a recent militant attack in the region. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), alongside Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, has assured the team of a comprehensive security plan.

Pakistan has criticized Afghanistan for allegedly allowing its land to be used by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to orchestrate attacks. Relations between the two countries have soured since peace talks in Doha collapsed, following Pakistani military actions targeting TTP camps in Afghanistan.

In Islamabad, a recent suicide bombing at a judicial complex resulted in significant casualties. Meanwhile, a terror threat in Northern Pakistan was thwarted, averting a potential crisis. The heightened security efforts aim to prevent incidents similar to the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus that halted international cricket in Pakistan for a decade.

