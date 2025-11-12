Tensions and Triumphs: Ensuring Cricket's Safe Return to Pakistan
Heightened security has been implemented for the Sri Lankan cricket team's visit to Pakistan, amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harboring TTP militants responsible for recent attacks. This follows historic security concerns that previously led to the cancellation of international cricket events in Pakistan.
Heightened security measures have been implemented for the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team in Pakistan, following a recent militant attack in the region. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), alongside Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, has assured the team of a comprehensive security plan.
Pakistan has criticized Afghanistan for allegedly allowing its land to be used by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to orchestrate attacks. Relations between the two countries have soured since peace talks in Doha collapsed, following Pakistani military actions targeting TTP camps in Afghanistan.
In Islamabad, a recent suicide bombing at a judicial complex resulted in significant casualties. Meanwhile, a terror threat in Northern Pakistan was thwarted, averting a potential crisis. The heightened security efforts aim to prevent incidents similar to the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team bus that halted international cricket in Pakistan for a decade.
