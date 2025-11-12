Cameroon's World Cup Hopes Hang by a Thread
Cameroon's World Cup aspirations face challenges with injuries to key players ahead of a critical playoff match against the Democratic Republic of Congo. With veterans Choupo-Moting and Zambo Anguissa sidelined, and doubts over goalkeeper Andre Onana, their path to the tournament looks increasingly difficult.
Updated: 12-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:15 IST
Cameroon's football team faces a crucial test as they prepare for the World Cup playoff against the Democratic Republic of Congo, hindered by significant injury setbacks.
Experienced striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and star midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are ruled out, while goalkeeper Andre Onana may also miss out due to injury.
Victory on Thursday could push Cameroon to a final against either Gabon or Nigeria in Rabat, decisive for securing an intercontinental playoff spot and continuing their campaign.
