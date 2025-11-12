Cameroon's World Cup Hopes Hang by a Thread

Cameroon's football team faces a crucial test as they prepare for the World Cup playoff against the Democratic Republic of Congo, hindered by significant injury setbacks.

Experienced striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and star midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa are ruled out, while goalkeeper Andre Onana may also miss out due to injury.

Victory on Thursday could push Cameroon to a final against either Gabon or Nigeria in Rabat, decisive for securing an intercontinental playoff spot and continuing their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)