Dhruv Jurel Set to Shine in Opening Test Against South Africa

In an exciting development for Indian cricket, emerging wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is set to play in the opening Test against South Africa. India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed Jurel's place in the line-up, with all-rounder Nitish Kumart Reddy making way.

Jurel, 24, has been in remarkable form recently, registering four centuries in his last five first-class matches, which includes a stellar twin century performance against South Africa 'A'. His inclusion comes despite the return of first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who recovered from a foot fracture.

The Indian management is 'clear' about their selection strategy, ensuring both Jurel and Pant participate at Eden Gardens, with a focus on winning the series. The decision showcases strategic player development and highlights India's versatility in depth and batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)