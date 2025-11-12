Dhruv Jurel Set to Shine in Opening Test Against South Africa
Emerging Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is poised to play in the series opener against South Africa. With impressive recent form, including twin centuries against South Africa 'A', Jurel is favored alongside Rishabh Pant, pushing Nitish Kumart Reddy out of the line-up according to assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate.
In an exciting development for Indian cricket, emerging wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is set to play in the opening Test against South Africa. India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed Jurel's place in the line-up, with all-rounder Nitish Kumart Reddy making way.
Jurel, 24, has been in remarkable form recently, registering four centuries in his last five first-class matches, which includes a stellar twin century performance against South Africa 'A'. His inclusion comes despite the return of first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who recovered from a foot fracture.
The Indian management is 'clear' about their selection strategy, ensuring both Jurel and Pant participate at Eden Gardens, with a focus on winning the series. The decision showcases strategic player development and highlights India's versatility in depth and batting lineup.
