Prachura PP Meets Indian Team Before Historic Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs in Bengaluru

In a significant prelude to the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs, scheduled from November 14-16 in Bengaluru, former international chess player and American Gambits co-owner Prachura PP met the Indian tennis team. His meeting took place at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, as the team prepared for their crucial encounter.

Demonstrating mutual respect, Prachura exchanged jerseys with Indian team captain Vishal Uppal. He also engaged with players Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, Riya Bhatia, and Prarthana Thombare, offering his support as they gear up to represent India on their home turf.

This year is a landmark occasion for Indian tennis, with the country set to host the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs for the first time. The tournament sees India in Group G alongside the Netherlands and Slovenia. The victorious team will progress to the World Group, where top national teams compete for the prestigious global title.

