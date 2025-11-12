South Africa's Tactical Test: Conquering India's Fast and Spin Threat

South Africa faces a formidable challenge from India's lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, as they gear up for the two-Test series starting this Friday. Graeme Smith, former South African skipper, stressed the importance of a solid start against Bumrah before India's spinners come into play.

Speaking to the media, Smith stated that neither team could afford early wickets to pacers, emphasizing that the South African side must prepare for spin while countering fast bowlers like Bumrah and India's Rabada, both of whom possess world-class records.

Smith highlighted the difficulty of making comebacks in subcontinent conditions, urging Temba Bavuma's team to secure a strong start in Kolkata's favorable batting conditions. The pace and spin attacks, led by Rabada and featuring Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, could be crucial to South Africa's success.

