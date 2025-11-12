Left Menu

South Africa's Tactical Test: Conquering India's Fast and Spin Threat

As South Africa prepares to face India in a two-Test series, the team must strategize against the formidable challenge of India's lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. Former captain Graeme Smith emphasizes the need for a solid start and adapts to subcontinent conditions, while also highlighting the significance of both teams' pace and spin attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:09 IST
South Africa's Tactical Test: Conquering India's Fast and Spin Threat
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa faces a formidable challenge from India's lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, as they gear up for the two-Test series starting this Friday. Graeme Smith, former South African skipper, stressed the importance of a solid start against Bumrah before India's spinners come into play.

Speaking to the media, Smith stated that neither team could afford early wickets to pacers, emphasizing that the South African side must prepare for spin while countering fast bowlers like Bumrah and India's Rabada, both of whom possess world-class records.

Smith highlighted the difficulty of making comebacks in subcontinent conditions, urging Temba Bavuma's team to secure a strong start in Kolkata's favorable batting conditions. The pace and spin attacks, led by Rabada and featuring Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, could be crucial to South Africa's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

France Honors Paris Attack Victims Amid World Cup Qualifier

 Global
2
Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

Mindteck Shows Steady Growth Amid Leadership Changes in Q2 2026

 India
3
Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

Starmer Faces Leadership Challenge Rumors Amid Falling Poll Numbers

 Global
4
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Meet

Madhya Pradesh CM Champions NGO Collaboration at Birsa Munda Anniversary Mee...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025