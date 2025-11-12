Jerlin Jayaratchagan Leads Record Indian Squad at Deaflympics

Three-time gold medallist Jerlin Jayaratchagan is set to be India's flagbearer at the upcoming Deaflympics in Tokyo, commencing November 15.

In a historic move, India will send a record-breaking contingent of 111 athletes, competing across 11 disciplines. The delegation received a warm send-off from sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the first group departing for Tokyo this Thursday.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed immense pride in India's advancements in international events tailored for special athletes. 'India's ongoing achievement is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and sportsmanship,' he commented. The Deaflympics, managed by the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf under the aegis of the International Olympic Committee, features various sports including athletics, badminton, golf, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)