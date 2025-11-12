Left Menu

Rob Edwards Takes the Helm at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Rob Edwards as their new manager with a three-and-a-half-year contract. Edwards, who previously elevated Luton Town to the Premier League, comes from Middlesbrough where he had a short stint. His role at Wolves marks a new chapter as the club aims to turn its fortunes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced Rob Edwards as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract. The Premier League club finalized the deal with Middlesbrough, where Edwards previously held a managerial role. This appointment marks a significant shift for Wolves as they aim to recover from the season's rocky start.

Edwards, who successfully guided Luton Town to the Premier League in his first season, expressed his enthusiasm about returning to Wolves, a familiar place where he had once been a youth coach. The club's chairman, Jeff Shi, emphasized the need for Edwards's fresh philosophy and identity to rejuvenate the team's dynamics.

Middlesbrough reluctantly agreed to release Edwards after initial hesitation, compelled by the 42-year-old's determination to join Wolves. Edwards's immediate challenge is to lift the club from the bottom of the league, with his first match set against Crystal Palace after the international break on November 22.

