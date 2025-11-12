Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans to develop sports grounds and multipurpose auditoriums in schools to promote sports among children. The initiative aims to build a strong sports ecosystem with professional coaching in various disciplines, ensuring children receive quality sports training.
The Delhi government is on a mission to foster sports from an early age, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing plans to develop sports grounds and multipurpose auditoriums in schools.
After reviewing departmental activities, Gupta directed officials to draft a comprehensive blueprint to establish a robust sports ecosystem in collaboration with renowned sports academies.
The government aims to provide structured training programs and top-notch facilities, ensuring Delhi's schools become breeding grounds for future Olympians.
