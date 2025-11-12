Left Menu

Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans to develop sports grounds and multipurpose auditoriums in schools to promote sports among children. The initiative aims to build a strong sports ecosystem with professional coaching in various disciplines, ensuring children receive quality sports training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:22 IST
Delhi's Sporting Ambition: Schools as Cradles of Future Olympians
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is on a mission to foster sports from an early age, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing plans to develop sports grounds and multipurpose auditoriums in schools.

After reviewing departmental activities, Gupta directed officials to draft a comprehensive blueprint to establish a robust sports ecosystem in collaboration with renowned sports academies.

The government aims to provide structured training programs and top-notch facilities, ensuring Delhi's schools become breeding grounds for future Olympians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

India Fast-Tracks TB Reduction: A Beacon of Medical Progress

 India
2
Controversial U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean Stir Debate at G7

Controversial U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean Stir Debate at G7

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

Zelenskiy Faces Political Turmoil Amid Major Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

Flight Delays Plummet as House Votes on Shutdown Resolution

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025