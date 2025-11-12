India's Archery Triumphs: Medal Haul at Asian Archery Championships

India's archery team continued its impressive performance at the Asian Archery Championships on Wednesday, with the compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha advancing to the final. Meanwhile, recurve archers remain in contention, securing a spot in the bronze playoff.

The Indian compound duo, ranked second, dominated their semifinal against Kazakhstan with a score of 156-153, ensuring yet another medal for the country. They are set to face Bangladesh in the final, aiming for India's second consecutive gold in the compound mixed team at the continental event.

India is guaranteed five medals so far, with prospects for seven more. The recurve mixed pair and individual archers continue to perform strongly, securing places in semifinals and finals, raising hopes for a significant medal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)