India's Archery Triumphs: Medal Haul at Asian Archery Championships

India shines at the Asian Archery Championships, securing five medals and remaining in contention for seven more. The compound mixed team, recurve men’s and women’s teams, and individual archers have advanced to finals and semifinals, showcasing India's strength in both compound and recurve categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India's archery team continued its impressive performance at the Asian Archery Championships on Wednesday, with the compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha advancing to the final. Meanwhile, recurve archers remain in contention, securing a spot in the bronze playoff.

The Indian compound duo, ranked second, dominated their semifinal against Kazakhstan with a score of 156-153, ensuring yet another medal for the country. They are set to face Bangladesh in the final, aiming for India's second consecutive gold in the compound mixed team at the continental event.

India is guaranteed five medals so far, with prospects for seven more. The recurve mixed pair and individual archers continue to perform strongly, securing places in semifinals and finals, raising hopes for a significant medal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

