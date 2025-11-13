Left Menu

Revamped LA28 Olympics Schedule Unveils Exciting First Day Highlights

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will feature the women's 100 meters final on the first day, moving athletics to week one and allowing swimmers to participate in the Opening Ceremony. Organizers aim for athlete and fan welfare, unveiling a diverse schedule with more women's events and innovative changes.

Updated: 13-11-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 02:59 IST
Revamped LA28 Olympics Schedule Unveils Exciting First Day Highlights
The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is set to kick off with a striking first-day featuring the women's 100 meters final, according to event organizers. By advancing athletics to the first week, the reshuffled schedule accommodates logistics at SoFi Stadium and offers a rare opportunity for swimmers to attend the Opening Ceremony.

LA28's chief of sport and games delivery, Shana Ferguson, emphasized the excitement of leading with the women's 100 meters, one of the most-watched races. Olympic champion Janet Evans noted that scheduling swimming in the second week lets more athletes partake in the ceremony, enhancing their Olympic experience.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe voiced support for the changes, marking them innovative. The LA28 schedule prioritizes athlete welfare, TV slots, and weather conditions. The event will feature the most women's finals in a single day and unveil new sports while utilizing existing venues to host the sessions efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

