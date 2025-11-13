Sports World in Brief: From Legal Drama to Anticipated Matchups

In recent sports headlines, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz made news by pleading not guilty to pitch-rigging charges. This legal battle unfolds as Ortiz remains free on a $500,000 bond issued by a Brooklyn court.

The San Francisco 49ers are optimistic about Brock Purdy's return as they push him in practice with hopes of him starting against the Arizona Cardinals. Similarly, the Milwaukee Bucks have sidelined Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a knee injury, marking a significant setback for the team.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest Jake Paul is finalizing a match with Anthony Joshua, and Tiger Woods has reportedly joined efforts to restore the historic Langston Golf Course in D.C. These developments highlight the vibrant and multifaceted nature of the sports industry today.

(With inputs from agencies.)