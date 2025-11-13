Arsenal's Champions League Hopes Dashed by Bayern Comeback
Arsenal faced a disappointing defeat against Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League, losing 3-2 after initially leading by two goals. The loss marks their second in three games, placing them 11th in the standings. Bayern's strong comeback was led by Klara Bühl's assists.
Arsenal's defense of its Women's Champions League title suffered a significant blow due to a second-half collapse against Bayern Munich. The London club, despite an early two-goal lead, fell 3-2 at the Allianz Arena. This defeat marks Arsenal's second in three games as they slipped to 11th in the standings, trailing leaders like Barcelona and Manchester United.
Bayern Munich staged a remarkable comeback, with all three goals expertly assisted by forward Klara Bühl. An 86th-minute winner by Glódís Viggósdóttir secured a crucial victory for Bayern, elevating their performance in the competition after an initial setback against Barcelona.
The match highlighted Arsenal's instability, having lost to Bayern last season as well. Meanwhile, Manchester United succeeded against Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona maintained a strong display against Leuven, underscoring a competitive league progression.
