Arsenal's Champions League Hopes Dashed by Bayern Comeback

Arsenal's defense of its Women's Champions League title suffered a significant blow due to a second-half collapse against Bayern Munich. The London club, despite an early two-goal lead, fell 3-2 at the Allianz Arena. This defeat marks Arsenal's second in three games as they slipped to 11th in the standings, trailing leaders like Barcelona and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich staged a remarkable comeback, with all three goals expertly assisted by forward Klara Bühl. An 86th-minute winner by Glódís Viggósdóttir secured a crucial victory for Bayern, elevating their performance in the competition after an initial setback against Barcelona.

The match highlighted Arsenal's instability, having lost to Bayern last season as well. Meanwhile, Manchester United succeeded against Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona maintained a strong display against Leuven, underscoring a competitive league progression.

