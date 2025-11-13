Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Return: A Story of Resilience and Gratitude

Rishabh Pant is set to don the Indian whites once more as he returns to the field for the first Test against South Africa following a four-month hiatus due to injury. The wicketkeeper-batsman's comeback is a testament to resilience, gratitude, and determination after overcoming significant hurdles.

Pant's journey back to competitive cricket was not uneventful, having suffered a foot fracture during the fourth Test against England in Manchester last July. His recovery included participating in India A's unofficial Tests against South Africa A in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the BCCI, Pant expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his recovery. He emphasized the importance of focusing on what can be controlled and maintaining a positive mindset, saying, 'Luck is not controllable, but keeping your mind in a good space is crucial for finding happiness.'

