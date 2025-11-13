Scottish Rugby Stars Poised for Triumphant Return

Scotland's rugby squad is eagerly anticipating the return of Zander Fagerson, marking his reentry into full training this week for the upcoming test against Argentina on Sunday.

Fagerson, 29, had been sidelined due to calf and knee issues since early April, which also kept him out of the British & Irish Lions tour. Despite missing last Saturday's game, scrum coach Pieter de Villiers is hopeful for Fagerson's involvement in either Sunday's match or the final November international against Tonga.

Flyhalf Finn Russell is also on track for a comeback, having trained fully after knee and ankle injuries plagued his performance against New Zealand. A decision on their availability will be finalized after Thursday's training session with the official team announcement slated for Friday.

