Scottish Rugby Stars Poised for Triumphant Return
Scotland's Zander Fagerson and Finn Russell are set for a potential return to international rugby. Fagerson resumes full training after injury setbacks caused him to miss major tournaments, while Russell, recovering from recent injuries, is expected to rejoin the team against Argentina or Tonga.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scotland's rugby squad is eagerly anticipating the return of Zander Fagerson, marking his reentry into full training this week for the upcoming test against Argentina on Sunday.
Fagerson, 29, had been sidelined due to calf and knee issues since early April, which also kept him out of the British & Irish Lions tour. Despite missing last Saturday's game, scrum coach Pieter de Villiers is hopeful for Fagerson's involvement in either Sunday's match or the final November international against Tonga.
Flyhalf Finn Russell is also on track for a comeback, having trained fully after knee and ankle injuries plagued his performance against New Zealand. A decision on their availability will be finalized after Thursday's training session with the official team announcement slated for Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scotland
- Rugby
- Zander Fagerson
- Finn Russell
- Argentina
- test match
- injuries
- recovery
- training
- squad
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match
Argentina's Messi Headlines Angola's 50th Independence Celebration
Australia's Crucial WTC Opener Marred by Injuries
Cricket Tradition Reimagined in Guwahati: Tea Before Lunch at Historic Test Match
IFC and Universidad Siglo 21 Partner to Boost Skills for Argentina’s Mining and Energy Sectors