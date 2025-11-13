Shane Watson Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Assistant Coach

In a strategic move ahead of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders have enlisted the expertise of former Australian cricketer Shane Watson as their assistant coach. An accomplished all-rounder, Watson represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, and 58 T20 Internationals, marking over 10,000 runs and 280 wickets.

Watson's illustrious career includes pivotal roles in Australia's 2007 and 2015 ICC World Cup triumphs, alongside notable performances in the IPL with four centuries. Having transitioned to coaching roles post-retirement, Watson is enthusiastic about contributing to KKR's quest for another title.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore expressed enthusiasm at Watson's inclusion, citing his rich experience and T20 acumen as key assets. Watson's appointment is poised to strengthen the team's culture and strategic preparation, reinforcing their aspirations for success in the upcoming season.

