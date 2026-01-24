Zelenskiy Calls for Full Implementation of Air Defense Agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the complete execution of air defense agreements formed with U.S. President Donald Trump amidst heightened tensions following a massive Russian strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The leaders met at the World Economic Forum in Davos last Thursday to discuss fortifying Ukraine's air defenses; however, details of their accord have not been publicly shared.

Zelenskiy's urgent plea spotlighted the critical need for strategic defense readiness as Ukraine continues to navigate geopolitical challenges.