Zelenskiy Calls for Full Implementation of Air Defense Agreement

President Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for the full implementation of air defense agreements made with U.S. President Trump, following a large-scale Russian strike on Ukrainian energy facilities. The discussions took place during the World Economic Forum in Davos, but specifics of the agreement remained undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the complete execution of air defense agreements formed with U.S. President Donald Trump amidst heightened tensions following a massive Russian strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The leaders met at the World Economic Forum in Davos last Thursday to discuss fortifying Ukraine's air defenses; however, details of their accord have not been publicly shared.

Zelenskiy's urgent plea spotlighted the critical need for strategic defense readiness as Ukraine continues to navigate geopolitical challenges.

