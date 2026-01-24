Left Menu

Election Commission Faces SC Deadline over Voter Data Discrepancies

The Election Commission is struggling to meet the Supreme Court's deadline to publish a list of voters with data discrepancies due to delayed software delivery to Booth Level Officers in Bengal.

The Election Commission is under pressure to comply with a Supreme Court deadline to issue a list of voters with data discrepancies by Saturday. Officials in Kolkata indicate that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are yet to receive necessary software, casting doubt on timely compliance.

Adding to the list of pressing national issues, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor affirmed his adherence to party lines, defending his stance on Operation Sindhoor. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's CM accused Governor R N Ravi of disrespecting his role by not delivering the Assembly's commencement speech.

In Kerala, Prime Minister Modi's visit resulted in the BJP incurring fines for unauthorized flex boards. With challenges in governance and compliance, these stories reflect the multifaceted political and administrative dynamics across Indian states.

