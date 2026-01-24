Election Commission Faces SC Deadline over Voter Data Discrepancies
The Election Commission is struggling to meet the Supreme Court's deadline to publish a list of voters with data discrepancies due to delayed software delivery to Booth Level Officers in Bengal.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission is under pressure to comply with a Supreme Court deadline to issue a list of voters with data discrepancies by Saturday. Officials in Kolkata indicate that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are yet to receive necessary software, casting doubt on timely compliance.
Adding to the list of pressing national issues, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor affirmed his adherence to party lines, defending his stance on Operation Sindhoor. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's CM accused Governor R N Ravi of disrespecting his role by not delivering the Assembly's commencement speech.
In Kerala, Prime Minister Modi's visit resulted in the BJP incurring fines for unauthorized flex boards. With challenges in governance and compliance, these stories reflect the multifaceted political and administrative dynamics across Indian states.
ALSO READ
Dispute in Tamil Nadu Assembly: CM Stalin Criticizes Governor Ravi
Major Ragging Scandal in Bengaluru College Sparks Police Action
AMMK's Dhinakaran Eyes 2026 Victory with PM Modi's Support in Tamil Nadu
Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss Sounds DMK's Death Knell
Modi Launches Scathing Attack on DMK, Promises Transformation for Tamil Nadu