Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory
South Africa, the reigning World Test champions, visit India to prove their credentials. Captain Temba Bavuma emphasizes the need to uphold their champion status and aims for another WTC final appearance. India's Shubman Gill anticipates a challenging series as both teams vie for top positions.
South Africa's cricket team, crowned World Test champions, is set to face off against India in a two-test series starting Friday, aiming to substantiate their championship credentials.
After breaking their 'choker' label with a June victory over Australia, South Africa hopes to demonstrate that their World Test Championship win was no fluke. Captain Temba Bavuma spoke of this opportunity to reinforce their champion status as they face India on their home turf.
Meanwhile, India's captain Shubman Gill acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by the series, which is essential for WTC final qualification. The series may present tough moments, but Gill expressed confidence in India's ability to perform under pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
