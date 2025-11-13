Left Menu

Gill Highlights Spin Prowess as Crucial for India's Victory in South Africa Series

The first Test against South Africa begins Friday in Kolkata, followed by a second match in Guwahati. The series also features three ODIs and five T20Is, commencing on November 30.

India Test captain Shubman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, has emphasized the pivotal role of a robust spin attack in securing victories in home matches. As India gears up to face South Africa, the importance of spin will be tested, starting with the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The second Test in the series is set to unfold at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. Further adding to the cricketing spectacle, the white-ball leg includes three ODIs and five T20Is, kicking off on November 30.

During a pre-match press conference, Gill remarked on the changing nature of the pitch, pointing out that fast bowlers tend to get assistance during morning and evening sessions. Yet, he reiterated, spinners often dictate game outcomes in India. This sentiment resonates deeply with the team as they prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Gill also expressed personal joy at leading the national team at Eden Gardens—a venue imbued with personal significance. Reflecting on his IPL beginnings there, Gill cherishes returning to Eden Gardens, calling it a special honor to captain India at this iconic ground for the first time. He fondly recalled the last pink-ball Test, where he attended as a spectator, making the upcoming match even more special.

(With inputs from agencies.)

