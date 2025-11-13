Left Menu

Visa Hurdle: Sumit Nagal's Journey to Compete in China

India's top tennis player, Sumit Nagal, faces a visa denial to China for the Australian Open Playoff event. The Chinese Foreign Ministry suggests he resubmits his application with required documents. Ranked 275th, Nagal seeks a wild card entry after losing his top-100 spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:44 IST
Visa Hurdle: Sumit Nagal's Journey to Compete in China
Sumit Nagal
  • Country:
  • China

India's leading tennis star Sumit Nagal hit a stumbling block as he was denied a visa to China for a major tournament. Officials from the Chinese Foreign Ministry advised Nagal to resubmit his visa application through their embassy with all necessary documentation.

Nagal, whose current ATP rank places him at 275th worldwide, aimed to compete in the Australian Open Playoff event in Chengdu. This tournament is pivotal, as success could grant him direct entry into the prestigious 2026 Australian Open main draw.

Previously a mainstay in the top-100, Nagal's spots in major tournaments now hinge on wild card entries or through qualifiers. Despite this setback, he remains a key player for India, highlighted by his noteworthy performances in the Davis Cup against Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enforces Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

India Enforces Anti-Dumping Duty on Vietnamese Steel

 India
2
Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After Deadly Attack

Heightened Security Measures for Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour in Pakistan After ...

 Global
3
OnePlus Pad 3: A Near-Laptop Experience with Superior Features

OnePlus Pad 3: A Near-Laptop Experience with Superior Features

 India
4
Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally

Himachal Govt's Educational Reforms Propel State to 5th Rank Nationally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025