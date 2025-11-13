Visa Hurdle: Sumit Nagal's Journey to Compete in China

India's leading tennis star Sumit Nagal hit a stumbling block as he was denied a visa to China for a major tournament. Officials from the Chinese Foreign Ministry advised Nagal to resubmit his visa application through their embassy with all necessary documentation.

Nagal, whose current ATP rank places him at 275th worldwide, aimed to compete in the Australian Open Playoff event in Chengdu. This tournament is pivotal, as success could grant him direct entry into the prestigious 2026 Australian Open main draw.

Previously a mainstay in the top-100, Nagal's spots in major tournaments now hinge on wild card entries or through qualifiers. Despite this setback, he remains a key player for India, highlighted by his noteworthy performances in the Davis Cup against Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)