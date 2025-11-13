Pitch-Perfect Dilemma: India's Bowling Conundrum Ahead of South Africa Test

India's cricket team is grappling with a significant decision on their bowling strategy ahead of their Test match against South Africa. Skipper Shubman Gill acknowledges the ongoing debate between utilizing all-rounder Axar Patel or the wicket-taker Kuldeep Yadav, each holding their unique strengths.

As discussions continue under head coach Gautam Gambhir, the final decision lies heavily on examining the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, a factor Gill emphasized during pre-match talks. The team also considers contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj while weighing local talent like Akash Deep.

Gill remains keen on adapting to the fluctuating factors of Indian pitches and in selection strategy, particularly given the formidable opposition of South Africa, the reigning World Test champions. The upcoming matches hold significant weight for India's prospects in the World Test Championship race.

