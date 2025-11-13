Left Menu

Pitch-Perfect Dilemma: India's Bowling Conundrum Ahead of South Africa Test

India faces a strategic challenge in their bowling line-up selection against South Africa. Skipper Shubman Gill discusses the key decision between all-rounder Axar Patel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The choice may pivot on pitch conditions, with both players demonstrating strong prowess in practice and prior performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:27 IST
Pitch-Perfect Dilemma: India's Bowling Conundrum Ahead of South Africa Test
Skipper Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

India's cricket team is grappling with a significant decision on their bowling strategy ahead of their Test match against South Africa. Skipper Shubman Gill acknowledges the ongoing debate between utilizing all-rounder Axar Patel or the wicket-taker Kuldeep Yadav, each holding their unique strengths.

As discussions continue under head coach Gautam Gambhir, the final decision lies heavily on examining the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens, a factor Gill emphasized during pre-match talks. The team also considers contributions from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj while weighing local talent like Akash Deep.

Gill remains keen on adapting to the fluctuating factors of Indian pitches and in selection strategy, particularly given the formidable opposition of South Africa, the reigning World Test champions. The upcoming matches hold significant weight for India's prospects in the World Test Championship race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

Karnataka's Tech Leap: A Vision for 2025-2030

 India
2
Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Proceeds

Crisis Averted: Pakistan's Field Marshal Ensures Sri Lanka's Cricket Tour Pr...

 Pakistan
3
NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats

NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging ...

 India
4
MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

MCD Moves Forward with Sanitation Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025