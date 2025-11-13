India's Tennis Squad Aims High in Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs

In a determined bid for success, India's women's tennis team readies itself for the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs, which kick off on Friday. The non-playing captain, Vishal Uppal, asserts that the focus remains on discipline and execution against Slovenia and the Netherlands, both formidable opponents.

The Indian team, a host for the first time, relishes the opportunity rather than feeling pressurized by the home crowd. With team spirit high, standout players like Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty are relying on camaraderie to challenge the odds.

Despite the 'underdogs' label, players such as Sahaja draw confidence from recent high-profile victories, while doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare sees it as an unexpected advantage. Slovenian captain Masa Zec Peskiric acknowledges the challenges and regards playing against India as a privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)