India's Tennis Squad Aims High in Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs

India's non-playing captain, Vishal Uppal, emphasized a focus on strategy and execution as India's women's tennis team prepares for the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Facing higher-ranked Slovenia and the Netherlands, the team eyes advancement without the pressure of making history. India's No.1 player Sahaja Yamalapalli remains optimistic after recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a determined bid for success, India's women's tennis team readies itself for the Billie Jean King Cup Playoffs, which kick off on Friday. The non-playing captain, Vishal Uppal, asserts that the focus remains on discipline and execution against Slovenia and the Netherlands, both formidable opponents.

The Indian team, a host for the first time, relishes the opportunity rather than feeling pressurized by the home crowd. With team spirit high, standout players like Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty are relying on camaraderie to challenge the odds.

Despite the 'underdogs' label, players such as Sahaja draw confidence from recent high-profile victories, while doubles specialist Prarthana Thombare sees it as an unexpected advantage. Slovenian captain Masa Zec Peskiric acknowledges the challenges and regards playing against India as a privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

