Greg Chappell Sees 'Young Sachin' Shining in Harry Brook

Former Australian batter Greg Chappell likens England's Harry Brook to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, noting Brook's calm demeanor and impressive strokeplay. Debuting in 2022, Brook boasts a Test average of 57.55. As the Ashes approach, Chappell anticipates seeing Brook tackle Australian conditions.

Updated: 13-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:30 IST
Greg Chappell Sees 'Young Sachin' Shining in Harry Brook
Harry Brook (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Australian cricket star Greg Chappell draws comparisons between England's emerging talent Harry Brook and India's legendary Sachin Tendulkar, highlighting Brook's calm demeanor and remarkable strokeplay. Displaying traits of a cricketing prodigy, Brook embodies the spirit of 'Bazball' as he lights up the field with his bat.

Since his Test debut against South Africa in September 2022, Brook has embarked on a sensational career trajectory. His impressive run of scores in Pakistan and New Zealand, including notable innings such as 153, 108, and 186, has marked him as a force to be reckoned with. With a Test average of 57.55, Brook has captured Chappell's attention.

Chappell, renowned for his keen cricketing eye, is reminded of a young Sachin Tendulkar when watching Brook in action. He praises Brook's minimal movement and ability to score off challenging deliveries—traits reminiscent of Tendulkar's early career. As Brook prepares for the Ashes beginning November 21 in Perth, Chappell is keen to observe how he navigates the traditionally challenging Australian pitches.

