Late Goals Propel Italy’s World Cup Dream

Italy's late goals secured a 2-0 victory over Moldova, keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Gianluca Mancini and Francesco Pio Esposito scored in the final minutes. Italy now sits three points behind Norway, facing a challenging path to overturn a significant goal difference in the final match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:24 IST
In a thrilling turn of events, Italy managed a 2-0 victory against Moldova, revitalizing their slim chances for automatic qualification in the 2026 World Cup. The win, marked by late heroics, places Italy three points behind leaders Norway.

The Italian side appeared headed for a 0-0 draw when Federico Dimarco's assist allowed Gianluca Mancini to score a diving header in the 88th minute. Francesco Pio Esposito solidified the win in stoppage time with a fine header from Matteo Politano's cross.

This victory extends Italy's winning streak to five matches, yet they face a daunting task against Norway on Sunday, needing a win and a significant change in goal difference. Meanwhile, Moldova languishes at the bottom of the group, still searching for their first win.

