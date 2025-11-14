A Decade On: Soccer Unites in Paris for Peace and Remembrance

In a poignant tribute to the victims of the Paris terror attacks, French and Ukrainian soccer players came together in a minute's silence before their World Cup qualifier. This solemn event marked the end of a day dedicated to remembering the 132 people who lost their lives on November 13, 2015.

The attacks, which started outside the Stade de France during a match between France and Germany, resulted in over 400 injuries. On its tenth anniversary, the city witnessed heartfelt commemorations as fans and players gathered at Parc des Princes to proclaim 'Football for Peace.'

Security guard Salim Toorabally, who thwarted a bomber's attempt on that fateful day, attended the match as a guest, alongside former French President François Hollande. The event also highlighted solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.