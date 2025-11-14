Left Menu

The Rise of Afghanistan's Mystery Spinner: AM Ghazanfar's Journey with Mumbai Indians

AM Ghazanfar, a promising mystery spinner from Afghanistan, has faced challenges and triumphs. Despite an IPL setback due to injury, support from Hardik Pandya inspires him. With a busy cricket calendar, Ghazanfar hopes to excel in both red ball and T20 formats.

The Rise of Afghanistan's Mystery Spinner: AM Ghazanfar's Journey with Mumbai Indians
Afghanistan's AM Ghazanfar, a rising mystery spin bowler, has made significant progress in international cricket over the past year. Despite facing setbacks like a back injury before his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, the 19-year-old spinner remains hopeful about his future with the team.

Key encouragement from Hardik Pandya has been pivotal for Ghazanfar during his recovery. He expressed his gratitude towards Pandya and fellow cricketer Tilak for their constant support and guidance, looking forward to potentially playing under Pandya's leadership in the upcoming IPL season.

Having debuted across formats recently, Ghazanfar's skill set extends to franchise cricket, as he continues to hone his craft globally. Focused on elevating his mystery spin game, he aims to contribute to Afghanistan's strong spinner lineup while balancing his love for both the traditional and T20 formats.

