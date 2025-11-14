Left Menu

Argentina's Strategic Squad Shakeup for Scotland Clash

Argentina's coach, Felipe Contepomi, has implemented five changes in the team for their match against Scotland. Notably, Juan Cruz Mallia returns at fullback for his 50th cap as part of a backline shuffle. The team seeks to maintain its sixth-place ranking before the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:22 IST
Argentina's Strategic Squad Shakeup for Scotland Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's head coach, Felipe Contepomi, has unveiled a revamped lineup for the upcoming Autumn International series match against Scotland on Sunday. This includes five strategic changes to their starting XV, notably Juan Cruz Mallia's return to the fullback position for what will be his 50th international cap.

The decision comes after a stunning 52-28 victory over Wales, marking Argentina's most emphatic win against the Welsh. In Edinburgh, they will confront Scotland, who recently faced a 25-17 defeat to New Zealand. Among the tactical switches, Mallia replaces Santiago Carreras, while Rodrigo Isgro and Matias Moroni join the backline.

These alterations also see Santiago Grondona and Pedro Rubiolo being added to the forward pack. Argentina aims to consolidate its sixth-place standing in the World Rugby Rankings as the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw looms. Meanwhile, Scotland, currently eighth, look to close the ranking gap with a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Sidesteps 27th Amendment Debate, Updates Rules Instead

Supreme Court Sidesteps 27th Amendment Debate, Updates Rules Instead

 Pakistan
2
Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

 India
3
Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

 India
4
MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025