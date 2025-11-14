Argentina's Strategic Squad Shakeup for Scotland Clash

Argentina's head coach, Felipe Contepomi, has unveiled a revamped lineup for the upcoming Autumn International series match against Scotland on Sunday. This includes five strategic changes to their starting XV, notably Juan Cruz Mallia's return to the fullback position for what will be his 50th international cap.

The decision comes after a stunning 52-28 victory over Wales, marking Argentina's most emphatic win against the Welsh. In Edinburgh, they will confront Scotland, who recently faced a 25-17 defeat to New Zealand. Among the tactical switches, Mallia replaces Santiago Carreras, while Rodrigo Isgro and Matias Moroni join the backline.

These alterations also see Santiago Grondona and Pedro Rubiolo being added to the forward pack. Argentina aims to consolidate its sixth-place standing in the World Rugby Rankings as the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw looms. Meanwhile, Scotland, currently eighth, look to close the ranking gap with a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)