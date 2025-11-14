Left Menu

India Announces Squad for FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025

Hockey India unveiled its 18-member junior men's team for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025. Coached by PR Sreejesh, the team includes experienced players and newcomers poised for action. Grouped in Pool B, they aim for success against Chile, Switzerland, and Oman from November 28 to December 10.

India Announces Squad for FIH Men's Junior World Cup 2025
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India announced the 18-member roster for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team that will compete in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025. The tournament, taking place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai, sees India grouped in Pool B, alongside Chile, Switzerland, and Oman, replacing Pakistan.

The Indian Colts will be captained by Rohit, a defender and dragflicker known for his exceptional performance at the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where India secured a silver medal. Notable players include goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh, and seasoned defenders such as Amir Ali and Shardanand Tiwari, adding depth to the squad's backline.

In the midfield, players like Ankit Pal and Manmeet Singh are expected to make a significant impact, while the forward line features names such as Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Gurjot Singh, the latter of whom debuted at the Asian Champions Trophy. Coach PR Sreejesh emphasizes the team's tried-and-tested nature and their preparation through matches with the Senior India team housed at SAI Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

