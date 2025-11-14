Left Menu

Oscar Hospitalized: Ex-Chelsea Star Faces Health Scare

Former Chelsea footballer Oscar is in stable condition at a hospital following a diagnosis of vasovagal syncope. The condition, which leads to fainting due to a drop in heart rate and blood pressure, was identified during pre-season tests. He is set to undergo more medical evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:42 IST
Oscar Hospitalized: Ex-Chelsea Star Faces Health Scare
Oscar

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is currently hospitalized and stable after being diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a condition characterized by sudden fainting due to a drop in heart rate and blood pressure, according to Sao Paulo club statements on Thursday.

The Brazilian player faced cardiac issues during pre-season evaluations on Tuesday, which required attention from club staff and medical experts from Einstein Hospital Israelita present at the scene. "Oscar remains clinically well and stable in a cardiology unit, with further tests scheduled," Sao Paulo announced.

Oscar, 34, has previously won major league titles with clubs like Chelsea and Shanghai Port, and returned to play in Sao Paulo last December on a three-year deal. (Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Sidesteps 27th Amendment Debate, Updates Rules Instead

Supreme Court Sidesteps 27th Amendment Debate, Updates Rules Instead

 Pakistan
2
Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

Goldiee Group Garners Prestigious Sattvik Certification

 India
3
Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders

 India
4
MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

MNF's Triumph in Dampa: A Victory of Collective Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025