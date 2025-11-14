Oscar Hospitalized: Ex-Chelsea Star Faces Health Scare

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is currently hospitalized and stable after being diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a condition characterized by sudden fainting due to a drop in heart rate and blood pressure, according to Sao Paulo club statements on Thursday.

The Brazilian player faced cardiac issues during pre-season evaluations on Tuesday, which required attention from club staff and medical experts from Einstein Hospital Israelita present at the scene. "Oscar remains clinically well and stable in a cardiology unit, with further tests scheduled," Sao Paulo announced.

Oscar, 34, has previously won major league titles with clubs like Chelsea and Shanghai Port, and returned to play in Sao Paulo last December on a three-year deal. (Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

