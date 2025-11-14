Left Menu

Norway's Triumph: Rising Football Hopes for World Cup 2026

Norway's 4-1 win over Estonia brings them close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after a long absence. Key players Haaland and Sorloth led the charge, sparking national celebrations and confidence. Media and former coaches are optimistic about reaching the finals with their current talented squad.

Norway's commanding 4-1 victory over Estonia has sparked widespread celebration among fans, as the national team moves closer to securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The triumph, led by Haaland and Alexander Sorloth who each scored twice, has propelled Norway to the top of Group I, edging Italy, who they will face in a decisive match in Milan.

The victory marked Norway's resurgence in international football, with the nation eagerly anticipating its first World Cup appearance since 1998. Former coach Egil 'Drillo' Olsen has expressed his confidence in the team, suggesting that Norway has a real shot at reaching the finals, citing their world-class players and organized gameplay as key factors.

Despite the optimism from veteran figures like Olsen, current coach Stale Solbakken remains cautious but hopeful. He recognizes the potential within his squad, featuring promising talents such as Martin Odegaard, Oscar Bobb, and Ahmed Nusa. As excitement builds, Norway's football scene is alive with possibility, dreaming of World Cup glory once more.

