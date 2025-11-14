Left Menu

Sreejesh Sets Junior Hockey Team's Sights on Olympic Glory

Indian men's junior hockey coach PR Sreejesh advises his team to use the World Cup as a career milestone, aiming for the 2028 and 2032 Olympics. Sreejesh emphasizes experience and pressure management as key, while stressing the importance of strong performance starting from a relatively easy Pool B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:00 IST
Indian men's junior hockey team coach PR Sreejesh urged his players to view the upcoming World Cup as a career milestone and to focus on future Olympic goals, specifically the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Games.

Sreejesh, who has extensive Olympic experience, stated that managing pressure and gaining tournament experience will be critical lessons for the junior players. The FIH Junior Men's World Cup will be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

India will compete in Pool B, facing Chile, Switzerland, and Oman. Despite the absence of striker Araijeet Singh Hundal due to a shoulder injury, Sreejesh remains optimistic about the team's prospects and stressed the importance of not underestimating their opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

