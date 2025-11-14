Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines Bright in Asia Cup T20 Triumph

Rising cricket talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, etched his name in the history books with a staggering T20 hundred that ranks joint second-fastest by an Indian player. His explosive innings played a pivotal role in India A's commanding 148-run victory over the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup Rising Stars on Friday.

The young dynamo reached his century off just 32 balls, matching Rishabh Pant's feat. Suryavanshi's remarkable 144 runs off 42 deliveries set a powerhouse foundation as India amassed 297 for 4 in the 20-over format. His partnership with Naman Dhir brought in a rapid 168 runs at an electrifying 16 runs per over.

Despite UAE's efforts, their middle-order batter, Shoaib Khan, could only offer a brief resistance with a 41-ball 63. The Indian bowlers, spearheaded by Gurjapneet Singh, proved too formidable, sticking to their game plan and containing UAE to 149/7. This victory highlighted the strength and depth of the India A squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)