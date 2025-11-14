Shelton's Tough ATP Finals Debut: Lessons and Motivation for 2026

American tennis player Ben Shelton ended his first ATP Finals campaign on a disappointing note, losing all three of his matches, culminating with a 6-3, 7-6(3) loss to Jannik Sinner on Friday. Despite the defeats, Shelton is using the experience as motivation to fuel next year's ambitions.

Shelton, who enjoyed his best season to date by climbing to world number five, secured his first ATP 1000 title and reached the Australian Open semi-finals. However, the year concluded with a stark reminder of Sinner's indoor hardcourt prowess, which extended his exceptional winning streak.

Shelton acknowledged the need for improvements, stating, "I'm not the player that I want to be yet." As he prepares for the 2026 season, he aims to strengthen his skills and knowledge gained from challenging matches against formidable opponents like Sinner.