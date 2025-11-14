Left Menu

Chelsea's Goalkeeper Crisis: Hampton's Setback

Chelsea's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is sidelined for several weeks due to a thigh injury sustained in a recent match against Arsenal. She missed Chelsea's Champions League victory and may also miss England's upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana, as stated by manager Sonia Bompastor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:51 IST
Chelsea's Goalkeeper Crisis: Hampton's Setback
Hampton

Chelsea Football Club is facing a critical period without their star goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, who suffered a thigh injury during the intense 1-1 draw against London rivals Arsenal. The injury occurred last week and was confirmed by manager Sonia Bompastor in a press briefing on Friday.

Hampton, aged 24, was instrumental in England's Euro 2025 triumph, but her recent setback forced her to miss Chelsea's 6-0 victory in the Champions League against Austria's St Polten, with Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng stepping in.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Women's Super League match against Liverpool, Bompastor expressed uncertainty about Hampton's return this year, emphasizing that she might also miss England's upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana in late November and early December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Singles Victories

Slovenia Dominates Day 1 of Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs with Stellar Sing...

 India
2
Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

Messi and Martínez Shine as Argentina Defeats Angola in Historic Match

 Global
3
Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global Debate

Mystery Flight Fiasco: Palestinians Stranded in Johannesburg Sparks Global D...

 South Africa
4
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Power Line Shutdown Explained

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025