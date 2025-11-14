Chelsea's Goalkeeper Crisis: Hampton's Setback

Chelsea Football Club is facing a critical period without their star goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, who suffered a thigh injury during the intense 1-1 draw against London rivals Arsenal. The injury occurred last week and was confirmed by manager Sonia Bompastor in a press briefing on Friday.

Hampton, aged 24, was instrumental in England's Euro 2025 triumph, but her recent setback forced her to miss Chelsea's 6-0 victory in the Champions League against Austria's St Polten, with Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng stepping in.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Women's Super League match against Liverpool, Bompastor expressed uncertainty about Hampton's return this year, emphasizing that she might also miss England's upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana in late November and early December.

