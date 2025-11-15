Pochettino's Tactical Pre-World Cup Roster Strategy

U.S. soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino plans a bold strategy by selecting his final 26-man roster for the upcoming pre-World Cup training camp, intending to avoid the pain of cutting players closer to the tournament.

This approach marks a departure from past practices, where larger squads were trimmed meeting by meeting. Pochettino's decision is rooted in humanity, prioritizing players' mental well-being and avoiding the cruelty of late exclusions. His roster includes notable names like Gio Reyna and Sebastian Berhalter.

Pochettino emphasizes team chemistry and morale, focusing on preparedness for two friendlies prior to the tournament. As final roster decisions loom, intensity and competitiveness among players rise, all vying for a place in the home soil World Cup team.