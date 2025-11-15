Mark Wood Cleared for Ashes: England's Fast Bowler Ready for Action
England's key fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of a hamstring injury after a scare caused by stiffness during a warm-up game. With no significant injury, he will continue preparations to lead England's bowling attack in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.
England's pace spearhead Mark Wood has overcome a potential setback as he was cleared of a hamstring injury, providing relief to the team just days before their first Ashes test against Australia.
Wood, who exited an Ashes warm-up game early due to hamstring stiffness after bowling eight overs, was declared fit following precautionary scans conducted on Friday. Despite not participating in the final day of the warm-up match, he remains on track to gear up for the series in Perth.
Known for his impressive pace, the 35-year-old fast bowler has reclaimed his place in the squad after a knee injury sidelined him since February. Mark Wood aims to bolster England's bowling lineup, joining forces with Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Josh Tongue for the five-match face-off starting November 21.
