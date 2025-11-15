Left Menu

Ashes Showdown: Can England Exploit Australia's Waning Dominance?

Australia's recent Ashes dominance in cricket is challenged by England, despite internal weaknesses. Veteran bowler James Anderson notes Australia's decline in team strength, especially with captain Pat Cummins' absence. However, Australia's enduring quality, like Steve Smith, poses a significant threat to England as the series approaches.

Updated: 15-11-2025 10:18 IST
Australia's formidable Ashes record on home turf faces scrutiny as England, led by veteran fast bowler James Anderson, seeks to exploit perceived weaknesses in the Australian squad. Despite being favorites, doubts linger over their top-order lineup and the absence of captain Pat Cummins.

This development comes amidst comments from Stuart Broad, Anderson's former new-ball partner, who described this Australian team as the weakest in over a decade. Yet, Anderson acknowledges Australia's resilience, citing the presence of standout players such as Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head.

As the five-match Ashes series kicks off in Perth on November 21, the spotlight is firmly on whether England can capitalize on these vulnerabilities or if Australia will maintain its stronghold.

