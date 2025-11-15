Socceroos' Struggle in Friendly Spurs Need for Improvement

Coach Tony Popovic admitted that his Australian side heading for the World Cup needs to make adjustments following a 1-0 defeat to Venezuela in a friendly match held in Houston.

The only goal came from Jesus Ramirez, who capitalized on a low cross by Echenique seven minutes before halftime. This match marked the Socceroos' second consecutive defeat.

In preparation for the World Cup finals, Popovic fielded an experimental team, giving four players international debuts. Patrick Beach, one of the debutants, performed admirably in goal despite the team's inability to secure victory.

