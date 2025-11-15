Left Menu

India Leads with Strong Batting Against South Africa

India took a 30-run first innings lead over South Africa in the opening test at Eden Gardens. KL Rahul's 39 and Simon Harmer's 4-30 bowling effort were standout performances. Captain Shubman Gill retired hurt due to a neck spasm after scoring four runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:41 IST
India Leads with Strong Batting Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling first innings at Eden Gardens, India posted 189, taking a 30-run lead over South Africa's 159. Opener KL Rahul top-scored with a composed 39, offering stability at the crease.

Unfortunately, India's captain Shubman Gill had to retire hurt with a neck spasm after putting four runs on the board.

On the bowling front, South African spinner Simon Harmer delivered an impressive performance, claiming four wickets for just 30 runs, posing significant challenges for the Indian batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

Explosive Discovery: Doctors Detained in Delhi's Blast Investigation

 India
2
Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

 India
3
Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

Boosting India's SEZs: A Blueprint for Expansion

 Global
4
Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

Pakistan Vows Justice After Wana Cadet College Attack

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025