India Leads with Strong Batting Against South Africa

In a compelling first innings at Eden Gardens, India posted 189, taking a 30-run lead over South Africa's 159. Opener KL Rahul top-scored with a composed 39, offering stability at the crease.

Unfortunately, India's captain Shubman Gill had to retire hurt with a neck spasm after putting four runs on the board.

On the bowling front, South African spinner Simon Harmer delivered an impressive performance, claiming four wickets for just 30 runs, posing significant challenges for the Indian batsmen.

