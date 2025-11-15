IPL 2026: Irfan Pathan's Essential Picks for Punjab Kings & Badrinath's Take on LSG

As the Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction approaches, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the Punjab Kings to bolster their squad by acquiring a reliable backup spinner to support star player Yuzvendra Chahal.

Additionally, Pathan recommends complementing Arshdeep Singh with an additional Indian fast bowler. Speaking on JioStar's TATA IPL 2026 'Retention Preview' show, Pathan emphasized the necessity for strategic depth, considering Arshdeep and Chahal's instrumental roles in Punjab's 2025 campaign that advanced to the finals before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, expert Subramaniam Badrinath, commenting on Lucknow Super Giants' retention decisions, supports the hefty Rs 27 crore investment in captain Rishabh Pant. Badrinath contends that while Pant hasn't fully showcased his potential, his looming breakthrough complements LSG's interests, though he stresses an urgent enhancement in their bowling lineup.

